A question often arises in Central Valley politics: How can a legislator effectively represent the interests of a rural area when Sacramento continues to be dominated by big-city politicians?
The challenge is especially tricky in areas like the 32nd Assembly District, which despite Democrats' 22-percent voter-registration advantage can still swing Republican.
This political dynamic is again taking center stage in the Nov. 6 election, as Democratic incumbent Rudy Salas tries to defend his seat against Republican Justin Mendes, a Hanford city councilman and former district director for his opponents' predecessor in the 32nd, Rep. David Valadao, a Hanford Republican.
A central issue, both agree, is who is better prepared to advocate on matters like water quality and reliability, education and sensible business regulation.
At 69 percent Latino, the 32nd Assembly District encompasses all of Kings County, plus the Kern County communities of Arvin, Delano, Lamont, McFarland, Shafter and Wasco, as well as a big portion of Bakersfield.
Salas, a former Bakersfield city councilman who worked in the White House for a time, has occasionally found it necessary to buck his party's leadership to defend the district's interests.
It happened recently when he voted against the proposed transportation tax on fuel, which ultimately passed — and now faces possible repeal as Prop. 6. As a result of his vote on the tax, Salas lost his chairmanship of a committee governing professional licenses.
But as a Democrat, he said he is able to work with the political majority to secure funding for vocational education and homelessness. And while he has been able to score funding for Central Valley priorities such as Valley Fever funding — along with other local Republicans, it should be noted — Salas has had a hard time gaining traction on things like reform of the California Environmental Quality Act.
Labeling himself a moderate Democrat, Salas said he tries to work with big-city politicians by finding common ground on proposals that are good for families and individuals. To him, the goal is to deliver for his community back home.
"There's no other job where you can change a couple sentences and make such a big difference back home," he said, "and I feel like right now, for me, the Assembly's the place where I'm able to do that."
Mendes, a former fourth-generation dairy farmer who blames over-regulation for souring his family business, said he thinks there's a lot more to be done on behalf of the people of the 32nd District.
"This is the poorest regional of the state, and they (Democrats) have not been doing anything to help us," he said.
His top priorities in Sacramento, Mendes said, would be improving water reliability and education. Not far down on his to-do list is cutting government red tape.
A proponent of speaking out against what he sees as unachievable environmental goals, he expects to focus on affordability and bringing a sense of economic reality to unworkable business regulations.
He has specifically criticized the Legislature's removal of the minimum wage exemption for agriculture and the CEQA leniency granted to sports stadiums.
A better approach, he said, is the one he and his fellow city council members adopted when luring a Costco store to Hanford. They patiently guided the company through eminent domain proceedings and other hurdles, he said, working with the company cooperatively and consistently.
In Sacramento, he said, his strategy would be "political horse-trading." What that means is being a moderate voice that Democrats will eventually cozy up to when they need help.
"It's going to come down to that moment when they need me to vote on something," he said.
This story has been edited to correct an error in a previous version.
