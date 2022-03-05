Memorial service planned for McFarland High basketball coach Fernando Alaniz

The McFarland Unified School District has planned a memorial service for boys basketball coach Fernando Alaniz.
After collaborating with the family, it was decided that Wednesday, March 9, at 2 p.m. was the best day and time for this service. The event will take place in the McFarland High School quad area and will be open to the community.
"Thank you all for how respectful you have been in the coverage of this tragedy," District Superintendent Aaron Resendez said.
Alaniz died Feb. 7 after he experienced a medical emergency while preparing for a class at McFarland High, where he taught and coached. He was 49.
The McFarland Teachers Association is working to help provide financial support for the Alaniz family.
Anyone who has the desire and the means can donate to help the family using Go Fund Me. The family is using the same account that was established for his previous battle with COVID. Those interested can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fernando039s-fight-against-covid19.
