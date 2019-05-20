The Kern County Sheriff's Office held its annual countywide Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony on May 16 at the Kern County Peace Officer Memorial on Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield. The event was part of National Police Week as law enforcement personnel were being remembered and honored for the sacrifices they make for their communities. Last week, local deputies were wearing black mourning bands over their badges and flags at the Sheriff's Office facilities were being flown at half-staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.