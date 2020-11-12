Eight months after an arson blaze took the life of Delano's Ray Figueroa, a captain for the Porterville Fire Department, a moving memorial to fallen firefighters visited his hometown. It was met by his family, including his 7-year-old daughter, Amelia, outside the Delano Police Department on Oct. 30.
Earlier in the day, Memorial Run truck owners Randy and Elizabeth Rogers met with Figueroa's father and sisters in Bakersfield.
Back on Feb. 18, Figueroa was one of two Porterville firefighters killed in a deadly downtown library fire. Also killed in the blaze was Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones. Figueroa, 35, left behind two young children, his parents, siblings, and nieces and nephews.
On Oct. 30, the Rogers arrived to a crowd of family and friends, the Kern County Fire Department and Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez.
"This is a wonderful family who have accepted us and approved of our mission," Randy Rogers said. "The trophy is what we love to share. His mom (Anna) asked if she could ring the bell. Absolutely, I said. That's why we have it.
"Then a young girl asked if she could ring it. As she did someone said, 'Ring the bell for dad.' That's when I realized that adorable little 7-year-old was Ramon's daughter.
"That was heart-breaking," he said. "I was so happy to see her in, on and around the truck. She was happy for a little while. Thank you so much to the Figueroas, Kern County fire and police for honoring Ray."
Figueroa grew up in Delano, graduated from Delano High School and worked for the city of Porterville Fire Department for the past 13 years.
Memorial Run is the brainchild of Randy Rogers in partnership with CEI President Scott Wade. It's a rolling memorial honoring all firefighters and serving also as an honorific vehicle for particular firefighters lost in the line of duty. Rogers is a CEI driver and former Seneca, Mo., firefighter. He drives team with his wife Elizabeth in the Kenworth T680 for Certified Express Inc. (CEI).
What he’d never seen before was a rolling “memorial to firefighters. I’ve lost a diversity of them with different departments” over his career, he said. Serving as a public information officer in his latter years as a firefighter, “part of my job was going around to area departments and attending funerals.”
It took him all of “14 seconds,” he says, to convince Wade that the rolling memorial was the way to go, and Rogers used another element of his background — utility with graphic arts — to design a variety of the vinyl accents that now cover the 2019 Kenworth T680.
Memorial Run comes with a singular mission: “to honor and memorialize all of our fallen firefighters in this country,” Rogers says.
Thus Memorial Run functions as a constant reminder to anyone in its presence, he said. It serves an educational purpose, too, as all graphics are accompanied by QR codes that can be scanned to take viewers to online resources related to firefighting history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.