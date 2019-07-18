On Saturday at the Cesar E. Chavez High School auditorium, the 2019 Miss Philippine Weekend pageant was held and crowned its Queen: Zhakeila Cabico
A sparse but enthusiastic crowd was there to witness a quality show. Although Philippine Weekend is celebrating its 45th year, this is only the 44th pageant. The first year in 1975 did a social box event, instead.
Saturday night's performances included Studio 661 and last year’s Philippine Weekend King and Queen made for an evening full of entertainment.
The awards were as follows:
Miss Congeniality – Lyanne Rafanan
Miss Photogenic – Zhakeila Cabico
Best in Native Wear – Elaynie Delarmente
Best Talent – Elaynie Delarmente
Best in Formalwear – Lyanne Rafanan
Philippine Weekend originated in Delano in summer 1975 as a way to bring the island-born and American-born Filipinos together. Now it brings families and friends together from across the country.
Filipinos are a proud race, rich in culture and typified by the togetherness, friendly gatherings and hard work of Delano area citizens who have built Philippine Weekend into a celebration that has become an icon within the community of Delano.
It is now an annual tradition. Local Filipinos and friends of all cultures joined by people from throughout the state come to view basketball games and examples of the Filipino culture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.