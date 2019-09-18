The 74th annual Harvest Holidays Queen Scholarship Program will be held on Sept. 21 at the Delano High School Auditorium.
Doors for the show will open at 5 p.m. and the show will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $7 pre-sale and $10 at the door. Tickets are on sale at the Delano Chamber of Commerce. For additional information, please call 661-205-3532.
Five young women are up for the title of queen at this year’s competition. Before the winner is crowned, get to know each of the contestants.
Isabel Lara Garcia is the daughter of Isac and Ana Garcia. She is a senior at McFarland High School. Isabel’s activities and honors include certificates of achievement in ninth grade English and ag earth science, Career Technical Education (CTE) Student of the Month for welding, Future Farmers of America member, member of the high school choir, church choir and school band. After high school, Isabel plans to attend Fresno State to pursue a degree agricultural business.
Susana Maria Gonzalez is the daughter of Ruben and Christina Gonzalez. She is a senior at Robert F. Kennedy High School. Susana’s activities and honors include the Valedictorian Award for three years, Principle Silver Award for three years, Outstanding Student Achievement Award and the Soroptimist Award. Susana is the president of Biology Club, a member of band and choir and active in the National Honor Society. After high school, Susana plans to attend Cal State Bakersfield and obtain a degree in nursing.
Tiffany Caridad Zamora is the daughter of Leandro and Martha Zamora. She is a senior at Delano High School. Tiffany’s activities and honors include being a participant in Delano’s Distinguished Young Women, certificates in Merit Levels 1,2 and 3 for music, state honors and branch honors. Tiffany has played the harp for more than five years and has participated in folklorico dancing. After high school, Tiffany plans to attend University of Southern California and major in music/education arts.
Megan Garza Reyna is the daughter of Lionel and Melissa Reyna. She is a senior at Robert F. Kennedy High School. Megan’s activities and honors include Superintendent’s Awards, President of the class of 2020, Mock Trial Honor Court and Top Freshman, Delano’s Distinguished Young Women, dance for nine years and best defensive play for softball. After high school, Megan plans to obtain a degree in psychology and criminal justice to pursue a career as a district attorney.
Ithzel Duran Nunez is the daughter of Jose Antonio Duran and Angelica Nunez de Duran. She is a senior at Robert F. Kennedy High School. Ithzel’s activities and honors include Superintendent’s Awards, honor roll, softball, Key Club, HOSA Club Treasurer, Loud4Tmrw Club, Spanish Club, Fashion Club and Thunderbird Dance Club. After high school, Ithzel plans to attend either a UC or CSU to major in teaching or forensic science.
