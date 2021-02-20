After a highly competitive selection and recruitment process, the city of McFarland announced the appointment of its new police chief, Kenny Williams, effective Feb. 22.
Williams brings more than 38 years of demonstrated law enforcement at two different agencies. He was hired at the Kern County Sheriff's Office in 1982 and retired 29 1/2 years later at the rank of commander. He worked detentions, patrol, substations, narcotics and oversaw the robbery-homicide detail, sexual assault unit, property crimes detail and technical investigations during his career.
Williams retired from KCSO in 2010 and went to work for the CSUB Police Department as a lieutenant. As a university police lieutenant, he managed the development of all policy and procedures, conducted internal affairs investigations, oversaw the property room, public record requests, and acted as the department’s training manager, fleet manager, and body-worn camera manager. He was also responsible for the management of the patrol division, communications center and parking services.
He has received more than 2,000 hours of various law enforcement training, including homicide investigations, sexual assault investigations, narcotics investigations, 80-hour supervisory course, 100-hour management course and is a graduate of the Leaders in Police Organizations course, sponsored by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Williams has three college degrees, consisting of an associate degree in administration of justice from Bakersfield College, a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration from CSUB, and a master’s degree in public policy and administration from CSUB. He held the adjunct professor position at CSUB, where he taught “Issues, Values and Ethics in Criminal Justice” in the undergraduate program. He also taught airport security in the graduate program at California Aeronautical University.
Williams is married to Laura Garcia-Williams, and they have four beautiful daughters. In his off time, he enjoys spending time with his family, camping and traveling. His hobby is aviation. He has earned his pilot certificate and is currently working on his instrument rating certificate.
"Chief William’s public administration background and law enforcement experience, coupled with his strong aptitude in building lasting relationships, will advance our police department and make McFarland a stronger, safer community through policing and community involvement,” said City Manager Maria Lara.
She further adds, “I’m confident that he will assimilate well into our community and the police department organization.”
