During the summer McFarland Unified School District worked on building an Operating System for Reopening of Schools that would allow for flexibility upon return to school.
The system allows the district to navigate between stages based on county and state “stage” designations. This system was developed in conjunction with state and local public health agencies as well as the California governor's outlined expectations for school reopening.
Instead, the district opened on Aug. 5 to the new Gov. Newsom orders requiring a Stage 1 model, 100 percent distance learning for all.
Superintendent Aaron Resendez welcomed his staff back “for what we trust will be a challenging, but SUCCESSFUL school year.”
He states, “MUSD is committed to academic excellence for all students through engagement, participation and collaboration.”
He appreciates all the hard work that went into building the Operating System for Reopening of Schools. Resendez believes this system is “second to none as it allows fluidity among the stages, at our discretion, for the safety and security of students and staff.”
The operating system was presented at the school district board study session on Saturday, July 11, and opened for public comment and discussion. McFarland Unified School District Trustees took action and adopted this fluid reopening system at their regular session on July 14. This system was implemented for the beginning of the school year where the district planned to open under a Stage 2 hybrid model.
Prior to starting the school year, the district put together a plan to address the safety and well being of the staff and community. The district implemented a strict cleaning structure that limits exposure to any virus. Mondays represent the district deep cleaning day where all staff will be working remotely. Each site has an entry point where a tent is set up to check everyone's temperature and provide answers to the public health questionnaire. These outlined, mandatory, checkpoints will assist the district to ensure the safety of their sites.
Although the opening of the school year was quiet, the district had lots of activities planned to assist our families and students. They started off with a Material Distribution event, at each site, where school staff provided parents and students with necessary information to launch the online platforms as well as textbooks and supplemental materials. This was a time for educators to outline classroom expectations, attendance and daily work.
Kern Avenue Elementary School
Material distribution followed social distance guidelines outlined by public health. Kern Avenue Elementary School staff continue to support their students and parents. Find more information on the Kern Avenue ClassDojo, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Coupled with this event, the district began offering “Tech Tents” at each site on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. These tents are open from 4 to 5:30 p.m. to assist our families until Labor Day weekend. The tents are staffed with site librarians to assist with broken Chromebooks or log in assistance for necessary platforms. The MUSD staff is ready and prepared to assist our families when needed.
As the school year began, the expectation of instruction is outlined within the adopted platforms, Google (Classroom and Meet), as well as Zoom. Educators began the school year with a bang jumping right into lessons for students to develop yet focus on the 4-Domains of Language Learning (Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking).
Horizon Elementary School
Educator Michelle Hernandez, through Google Meets and Google Classroom, discussed with her class “All About Me” student presentation/expectations. Principal Vanessa DeLeon joined the Google Meets session to connect with her students. Find the latest news on Horizon Elementary ClassDojo.
McFarland High School
Educator Mrs. Quinn started the year off providing a lesson on Health Science Careers with a shared video in her Zoom meeting with students. Jennifer Bakich has created a Virtual Classroom for her students' interactions. You can find the latest information on their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. Look for McFarland High or McFarland HS Early College.
McFarland Junior High School
Educators Mrs. Cruz and Ms. Rebelo led the way in introductions to students prior to school year opening. These items were posted to the school's Instagram account. You can find the most up-to-date news from Principal Adan Robles and Assistant Principal Matthew Grijalva on the Instagram account @mjhs_of_musd or on the school's Facebook page.
Browning Road STEAM Academy
The Third Grade team (Mrs. Ramirez, Ms. Sawyer and Ms. Hernandez) welcomed students back to school with their virtual classrooms. Mrs. Perez showed what our students can do while participating in their STEAM Labs, engraving anything including a watermelon. Find the latest information on the Browning Road ClassDojo page or on Twitter, @BRS_Academy.
The district and site staff have outlined a well-thought-out plan to address teaching, learning, engagement and attendance. On the first day of school the staff activated 595 Google Classrooms, at least one for every educator, grade level or period. Some of these Google Classrooms are for site counselors and Student Support Services to ensure students and parents have direct access for assistance.
Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, Brian Bell, states, “We hope to continue the success we had during fourth quarter with respect to academic achievement and expectations with our students. We have started this school year more prepared based on our past experiences.” He continued to state he “is looking forward to a successful 2020-2021 school year.”
Superintendent Aaron Resendez closed his message to staff thanking them all “for choosing to be part of the McFarland Unified School District team.”
Any parents/guardians that are in need of assistance are encouraged to call their respective schools for assistance.
Browning Road STEAM Academy------------------------------------------------661-792-2113
Kern Avenue Elementary------------------------------------------------------------661-792-3033
Horizon Elementary School---------------------------------------------------------661-792-0003
McFarland Junior High School-----------------------------------------------------661-792-3340
McFarland High School--------------------------------------------------------------661-792-3126
Learning Center (SJHS, MIS, M Adult)------------------------------------------661-792-3178
