The McFarland Unified School District honored local veterans at its third annual Salute to Veterans dinner on Thursday, Nov. 8.
McFarland vets from all branches of the armed services were invited to attend the free event.
The program included performances by the McFarland High School choir and the presentation of colors by the McFarland Middle School Cadet Corp.
McFarland Unified also had the honor of recognizing McFarland veteran Dave Borcky as the 32nd Assembly District’s Veteran of the Year.
Borcky was presented with a very special trophy, created by the students of McFarland High School welding and woodworking.
Gift baskets donated by district school sites and departments were given to veterans during drawings and each vet received a district commemorative cap in thanks for their service.
Children in the community of McFarland will receive the benefit of a local Toys For Tots program for the very first time. The United States Marine Corps initiative that provides holiday toys to needy children launched at the McFarland Unified School District office on Oct. 29.
Through the collaborative efforts of the Toys for Tots organization, the McFarland Unified School District, local agencies and local businesses, children in McFarland will have the opportunity to receive toys during this holiday season.
For more details or to donate, contact the McFarland Unified School District Office at 661-792-3081 or the MUSD Family Resource Center at 661-792-1883.
The McFarland Unified School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 26 for its new District Education Center.
The newly opened facility will provide a space for instructional staff to plan and create lessons, while also serving as a location where staff training can be held.
Aaron Resendez is the interim superintendent of the McFarland Unified School District.
