McFarland Unified School District opens doors to students

Last week, the McFarland Unified School District opened its doors to some students in the community, Superintendent Aaron Resendez said.
On March 8, MUSD teachers, administrators and staff welcomed students back to its schools for in-person instruction.
MUSD had previously had groups in-person receiving specialized instruction. However, March 8 marked the district’s move to have actual grade levels back in school.
The District began with the lower grades: TK, kinder and first grade, expecting to add additional grade levels as it is safe to do so and in collaboration with Kern County Public Health officials.
McFarland High School sports practices for spring sports also start up this month, with games to come soon.
