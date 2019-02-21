Joanna Martinez was among the 800 or so people who packed the McFarland High School gymnasium last Wednesday evening to hear the good news for her children.
McFarland Unified School District is partnering with Bakersfield College to offer an Early College program to all students in the district, the first of which will be the 281 eighth-graders who will enroll in high school this fall. That will include her current seventh-grade son, Giovanni Ruiz.
"He's really excited about it," Martinez said. "He's challenged with school, so he won't be in school that long. He will only have to do two more years after high school, and he will be done with college."
Her oldest daughter Joanna Garcia, 18, a graduating senior this year, wants to be an oncologist. She has already taken two BC classes this year (art and history) in an effort to get ahead herself in her college career. Her other son, junior Alan Garcia, will also be able to take some college courses next year.
While many other schools offer dual-enrollment college classes, most are for Advanced Placement students only.
"Here at McFarland, all students will complete a minimum of 12 college credits during their high school career and up to an Associate of Arts degree, whether they are AP or not," MUSD Superintendent Aaron Resendez said. "With the support of both high school and BC staff, all students will take dual-enrollment courses.
Hundreds of McFarland district parents and their children streamed into the gym, receiving bright red BC tote bags, pennants and lanyards. BC officials were also on hand, some wearing red "We Are BC" T-shirts, all using the hashtag #CougarRenegades.
The audience was treated to an introduction video in both English and Spanish, providing a quick rundown of the program. Scores of people sat up on the stage, representatives from various education departments, state politicians and District 4 Supervisor David Couch were there.
Other high school students in BC Dual Enrollment performed at 90 percent or better success rate. The Early College Program expands on that concept by having freshmen complete a package of college courses throughout their four years, so that they receive a college certificate or associate's degree by the time they graduate with their high school diploma.
"Bakersfield College's Early College Program gives students a clear, guided pathway," BC President Sonya Christian said. "For students in rural communities who struggle with transportation to the college, the program opens doors to education and facilitates student success in an unprecedented way."
The McFarland Early College program will offer nine different pathways:
- Associates Degree for Transfer Pathway (60 units)
- General Education Certificates Pathway (30 units)
- Agriculture Business Pathway (12 units)
- Photography Pathway (12 units)
- Computer Studies (IT) Pathway (12 units)
- Business Pathway (12 units)
- Education Pathway (12 units)
- Welding Pathway (12 units)
- Individual Drawing Pathway (12 units)
Students will take their first BC college course, Career and Life Planning, during freshmen year to explore which Early College Pathway is best for them and to create a personalized 10-year plan for their educational, career and life goals.
The idea of Early College isn’t new, however. In most cases programs exist in specialized charter schools and/or are reserved for only the highest achieving students.
The McFarland High School program was designed by a collaborative team from MUSD and BC, led by MHS Principal Brian Bell, who worked to adapt the key elements of a comprehensive high school, to those of the community college system, to serve all students, Resendez said.
Retired state senator and Bakersfield City School District Superintendent Jean Fuller has partnered with BC to lead the initiative and was on hand to chat with the crowd.
"Can you feel the magic in your heart?" Fuller asked the crowd. "Your children can be whatever they want to be. Also what we need them to be."
"Your children will have the advantage over every other student in Kern County, in this state, and even most of the country," Fuller said. "No one in the nation is doing this."
Fuller gave a brief background, including her being born in Kern County, raised in Shafter, living in a railroad car growing up. She also said she attended BC as a young woman.
She said her parents worried about her driving to Bakersfield every school day.
"With this program, you not only save about $3,000, you get to do it in your hometown," Fuller said.
"When your child is done with their Early College program, they go to the head of the line for a job or the top of the class (for college)," she added. "They can say, 'Look at what I have achieved already.'"
McFarland Unified School District Trustee President Jim Beltran also addressed the crowd. He said he also attended BC.
"This (Early College) program will set the precedent and will be utilized for generations to come," Beltran said.
Superintendent Resendez said the incoming 2019-20 freshmen class will get a minimum 12 college credits.
"This changes everything, because classes will be free and books are free," Resendez said. "We are making history with this partnership with McFarland Unified and Bakersfield College."
"You don't have to be big to do something big for the kids," he said. "This program can be duplicated in Kern County, and even across the nation."
Liz Rozette, vice-president of instruction at BC, said Christian and officials had been working on the Early College program for more than a year.
She spoke of graduates of this program will not only be McFarland Cougars, but Bakersfield Renegades. So, Rozette led the crowd in a chant.
"We are BC," she yelled, and the crowd repeated it.
"We are Cougar-Renegades," she shouted, and the crowd repeated again.
