McFARLAND — McFarland Unified School District is finding balance by planning for tomorrow, without neglecting the present.
If you’ve driven down the streets of McFarland lately, you’ve surely noticed a growing small-town charm. From new street lights and sidewalks, to newly opened parks and businesses, to what is quickly becoming a very quaint downtown — there’s a feeling that things are moving in the right direction.
The city’s improvements, together with its strategic location along Highway 99, have created a center of gravity that is attracting more commerce and residential development.
As these forces converge, greater numbers of families are choosing to call McFarland home. As this happens, the McFarland Unified School District is faced with the challenge of planning for future building and construction, without neglecting the needs at its existing schools, said S. A. Resendez, McFarland Unified's interim superintendent.
And not a moment to spare.
"Taking advantage of breaks and holidays, we used every non-school day to work on large renovation and improvement projects at its schools," Resendez said. "This Christmas holiday was no different, and allowed us to scratch a large number of projects off our “To-Do” list."
"Our team has been busy over winter break getting as much done as possible before students return," said Kristin Jimenez, facilities and purchasing specialist for McFarland Unified.
This winter break the district aggressively worked to use every moment ahead of the student’s return.
Projects included:
- Installing new play equipment at Kern Avenue School's kindergarten and second/third grade playgrounds.
- Completing major roof repairs at McFarland Middle School.
- Beginning to relocate two classroom buildings from Kern Avenue School to the McFarland Learning Center as part of the new Adult Education Center.
- Completing major carpet and tile projects at the McFarland Learning Center.
- Assembling 30 picnic tables for the students at McFarland Middle School to use during meal periods.
- Completing a key fencing project around the McFarland High School Ag Shop to secure the area and prepare for a Phase Two project that includes a partnership program with Bakersfield College.
As the district looks to the future and potential large scale construction projects, it remains committed to the continual improvement of its existing facilities, Resendez added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.