District officials broke ground Wednesday on the Horizon Elementary School project, which includes nine classrooms and bathrooms for students. Special thanks to the district's MOTF staff for all their help.
On Friday, officials grabbed shovels again for the groundbreaking of a beautiful athletic complex that generations of MUSD students will get to enjoy by late fall of this year.
The new facility will benefit students and the community by adding new baseball, softball, soccer and practice facilities for everyone to enjoy -- plus much needed parking.
We’re excited about the improvements coming soon to McFarland.
Hundreds of McFarland High School students don't have a place to eat lunch all together because their cafeteria only seats 250, while the student body hovers near 1,000.
The district will soon be asking for your support as we work together to provide a Student Center, a multi-use building, that will serve as the MHS cafeteria and an auditorium/gymnasium available to all district schools.
Current land west of McFarland Middle School will be transformed into the new athletic complex at McFarland Unified School District.
Varsity and JV softball, three new soccer fields, JV baseball, shot put, discus and parking at McFarland Unified School District.
