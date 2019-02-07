Earlier this year, McFarland Unified School District introduced REDCATS Football to the community with the hope of building and sustaining programs that support student engagement and encourage community involvement.
Building upon that success, McFarland Unified’s REDCATS Youth Program will be running a Youth Basketball League for boys and girls in the District.
Tryouts will begin on March 9 for grade levels fourth through eighth at the McFarland High School Gymnasium. This program is specifically for MUSD students and the children of MUSD employees. It is entirely free.
Registration deadline is 4 p.m. Feb. 21. The district will begin distributing hard copy brochures to the elementary schools and middle school during the week of Feb. 4. The district asks that the community please help spread the word and register quickly.
Registration forms are available at the link below and can be returned to the McFarland High School Athletic Department.
For more information and details, please refer to the following "Redcat Basketball" website link https://sites.google.com/a/mcfarland.k12.ca.us/athletics/redcat-youth-sports/redcat-basketball.
TJ Yasenchak is the McFarland High School vice president of Athletics and Activities.
