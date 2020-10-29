McFarland Unified School District is certainly a school district that is growing in a positive way for their students and the community.
The district broke ground on Oct. 22 on a new two-story classroom and shade structure at McFarland High School. Representatives from the city Parks and Recreation and project architects and construction management team members were on hand for the event, said district Superintendent Aaron Resendez.
"This is becoming the norm in McFarland. So this is a great thing. If you haven't noticed, we are on fire in McFarland," said Pastor Bobby Sharp during his invocation. "We got some momentum going, so we are certainly not going to stop here."
"This is such an exciting time for the McFarland Unified School District and the City of McFarland," said district board President Jim Beltran said. "That buildings we are constructing to benefit the students and the community for years to come.
"I'm honored to be part of such a groundbreaking," Beltran continued. "As a school district, we will continue to dedicate ourselves to working hard to provide the best high school and post high school experience possible for our students.
"As these structures are going up, we just need to remember that we are more than just buildings, the structures themselves," he said. "It's all about us, our students, our staff, our parents, our community members and partners. This will be a place where our children will have the tools to realize their dreams.
"These buildings will be a gamechanger in what people will do, and how our people will educate, and its going to make people want to come to McFarland and make it more appealing to families," Beltran closed.
Justin Derrick, McFarland High School principal, spoke about the consistency in leadership within the K-12 district, and using that consistency to push "our students in a direction that is going to be strong for years to come."
"One of the biggest thing that any principal wants to have the opportunity to do is to be a part of something like this," Derrick said. "More importantly is our students will benefit from the programs inside this building. It's what the kids will be able to achieve inside."
He spoke of how hard the district has worked to develop its educational program, which includes an Early College program "in which every student is a Bakersfield College Renegade."
"And if they see fit for themselves to graduate with an associate's degree, they will automatically be accepted into Cal State University Bakersfield and finish their bachelor's degree and graduate at the age of 20," Derrick added. "And that all begins with the programs we are offering our students."
"We will continue to grow programs that will make our students not only be college ready, but career ready as well," he closed.
Superintendent Resendez reflected on the fact that the district is a public school district.
"If you haven't seen this investment, and with your help and your support, where we have been able to tear down some things that needed to be torn down, but also to build up where we needed to build up, to continue to invest in not only our kids, but in this community so we can have activities so that there is life," Resendez said.
At that point, Resendez called upon the board members and other local leaders and project partners to use gold-painted shovels to do the ceremonial "shovels into the dirt" groundbreaking.
McFarland High School was set to break ground on two new structures this week, the superintendent said.
As part of phase two of the district’s Facility Plan, McFarland High School broke ground on a new two-story classroom and shade structure set to be completed in fall 2021, Resendez said. The new classroom building will boast nine classrooms, two full science labs on the second floor and an elevator for students.
Phase one of the Facility Plan is wrapping up in the next few weeks and included projects such as the construction on the new athletic complex and parking lot. The school’s welding shop also got a complete makeover that should be completed by the end of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.