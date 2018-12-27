The McFarland Unified School District Ag Program has undergone a big expansion.
This year, the program completed phase one of an ag farm remodel, expanded ag courses to the middle school, hired new teachers and, just in time for the holidays, surprised the program with a new ag truck.
The 2019 F-250 pickup truck will replace an aging, less practical, less fuel-efficient program vehicle and will increase student and staff safety.
Aaron Resendez is the interim superintendent for the McFarland Unified School District.
