McFarland Unified School District's fourth annual Special Olympics event was held May 17.
Exceptional athletes from across the district’s schools participated in track and field events held at the McFarland High School stadium.
This very special event was made possible through the support of McFarland High School Athletics, Student Support Services, the McFarland Lion’s Club and generous community donations provided by Wonderful Citrus, Frito-Lay and La Rosa Fruit Bar Company.
Aaron Resendez is the superintendent of the McFarland Unified School District.
