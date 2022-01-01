McFarland Toys for Tots raises $3,000

My name is Lydia Soto. I am employed by McFarland Unified School District. I have been a Toys for Tots committee member for over 16 years helping with toy collection and distribution.
Four years ago, I was given the opportunity to have our own Toys for Tots distribution in McFarland, still under the umbrella of the Delano event lead by Alex Grijalva. McFarland Unified School District students joined in the effort to collect toys and fundraised more than $3,000, which was used to purchase toys for our fourth annual distribution that took place at Browning Road STEAM Academy on Friday, Dec. 17.
In addition to the generous support of Wonderful Citrus, we also receive support from Central Valley Almond Association, Legacy Almonds LLC and Delano GNC among others.
With their help, we were able to provide toys to over 400 children.
