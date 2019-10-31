For McFarland City Animal Control Officer Oscar Maya, Oct. 24 was like any other day at the McFarland Animal Shelter, except for the two media visitors.
He started at 7 a.m., feeding the 15 dogs at the shelter, at Melcher and Taylor, on a few acres of property within the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant. Then he and his assistant cleaned the kennels, which remain extremely clean in the mid-afternoon shade. All dogs are in great condition, with their fates unknown.
"Most will end up at a (animal) rescue, some will hopefully return to their owners, while others will hopefully be adopted out," Maya said.
The shelter is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday. The shelter is open from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday.
By January, a giant metal building will have 15-20 indoor kennels, a medical room, office, laundry room, food sorting area and meet and greet room for potential adoptees and their pets, Maya said.
The new shelter is being funded by USDA Community Facility Loan/Grant funds to provide even better conditions for animals waiting to find their forever home.
Funny what a little bad publicity can do to a shelter taken over by the city of McFarland from Kern County several years ago. Photographs featuring alleged injured and maltreated dogs from the rescue surfaced on the internet, hurting the shelter's reputation.
But in real life, the city does not condone nor allow mistreatment of dogs at its shelter, said Maria Lara, community development director. Pictures placed on the internet appear in some cases to be from several years ago.
"Sadly, there is a great deal of misinformation being spread on the internet that is misleading at best or simply false," Lara said.
If someone has objective, verifiable information that leads to a different conclusion, it should be forwarded it to the chief of police or city manager, she said.
"The city has investigated the recent allegations made and thus far found nothing that supports them," Lara said. "Nonetheless, we take every allegation seriously and will continue to look into all new allegations made."
Maya provided a tour of the compound, which has a water/fog mist system for use during the hot periods of the year and portable fans/heaters for the cold.
He took his time to pull out three dogs. The barking dogs are excited because of his presence, as well as the visitors. First he takes out a dark brown, German Shepherd mix, who is very gentle and calm.
A white with black pit bull mix is excited for the attention she receives. Her beautiful brown eyes are haunting, almost calling you to take her home. Finally, a giant, white, Great Pyrenees, is tame, puts out his paw and smiles because Maya took time with him.
Unfortunately, Maya spends a lot of time on McFarland streets responding to calls of stray dogs. All 15 of the dogs on Oct. 24 are strays. Some have owners, who have been contacted, when it is possible. A $40 reclamation fee is collected. Others are available for adoption, with fees starting at $40 for licensed dogs, he said.
The shelter received a grant this year to pay for the spaying/or neutering of dogs. So far, about 65 dogs have been "fixed," with the remaining 35 free fixes eligible for pets owned by McFarland residents.
The city provides required training for its employees who work at this facility and partners with local veterinary clinics to provide medical care to the shelter dogs, Lara said.
"We want to ensure our dogs are healthy when adopted, our ultimate goal for every dog who is not claimed by their owner," Lara said.
All donations made to the McFarland Animal Shelter are accounted by the city’s Finance Department and used for the care of the animals, she said.
"City Hall employees and building inspectors conduct regular site inspections of the Animal Shelter to ensure our animals are well taken care of," Lara said. "These inspections confirm our animals have shade, water and food as they await adoption."
