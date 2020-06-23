A McFarland teen died and a Delano teen were shot June 16 during two shootings.
Delano Police officers were dispatched to the Delano Regional Medical Center emergency room for a teenager who arrived by private vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Rene Angel Garcia Rodriguez, 18, of McFarland, was airlifted to the Kern Medical Center. He later died from his injuries.
A postmortem examination will be performed to confirm the cause and manner of death.
At 8:53 p.m., officers arrived in the area of Albany Park for a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. A 17-year-old boy was suffering from gunshot wounds and is currently listed in stable condition.
A third victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives worked the scenes all night.
No motive or suspects could be established at this time for these shootings. Anyone with information regarding these cases is urged to call the Delano Police Department TIP line at (661) 721-3369.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.