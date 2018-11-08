McFarland High School welding students, in collaboration with Browning Road STEAM Academy students, designed and manufactured this year’s Kern Citizens for Sustainable Government’s 2018 Impact Award trophy given to Sen. Jean Fuller in recognition for her service to the Kern County community.
The student-produced effort allowed McFarland High School welding design students to work with Browning Road third-grade students to custom build the project.
When asked about the project, Fuller indicated that the student-made award would be displayed prominently in her office, showcasing the creativity and ingenuity of local students.
