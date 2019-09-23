The McFarland Unified School District is working on a Transformative Climate Communities grant with the Tri-Agency (MUSD, city of McFarland and Parks and Recreation District) on a Transformative Planning Study.
The McFarland Transformative Planning Study aims to identify projects that improve air quality and achieve health and economic benefits for McFarland residents.
The Planning Team will evaluate air quality emissions sources within the city and conduct several community outreach events to better understand the community's goals and priorities. Using the results of the air quality evaluation and input provided by the community, the Planning team will identify projects that reduce emissions and promote other community benefits.
Upcoming outreach events will take place:
- At 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Browning Road Steam Academy, 410 E. Perkins Ave.
- The Menudo and Pozole Cookoff and Silent Auction on Nov. 3 at Jim White Blanco Park, 701 E. Sherwood Ave.
- At 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at El Buen Pastor Church, 700 W. Sherwood Ave.
As part of the study, MUSD would like to create logos for the grant that represents McFarland, which could be provided by the district's Art Club.
The MUSD Art Club and Advanced Art students will be redoing a local patriotic mural in McFarland that has fallen into disrepair, said Aaron Resendez, McFarland Unified School District superintendent. "This will happen on an upcoming Saturday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.