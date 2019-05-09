McFarland High School's agriculture business program has been awarded the State K12 Strong Workforce Program Grant in the amount of $45,356 to support the program's Sustainable Ag Business Project planning.
Special thanks to McFarland Unified School District's agriculture department teachers, Nick Griffith and Quintessa Bell, together with industry partner David Snell, and the McFarland High School administrative and CTE team for all of their work to build the programs our kids deserve.
