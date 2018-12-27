McFarland Middle School’s VEX Robotics team has competed in the Kern County High School Robotics League the last two years. This year’s team found success against county high schools, earning the League’s Judge’s Award and ultimately being named Robot Skills Champion for 2018.
The team’s success has earned them a spot in this year’s national championships held this April in Iowa.
Aaron Resendez is the interim superintendent for the McFarland Unified School District.
