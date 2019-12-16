It was a bit chilly and windy Saturday night in downtown McFarland, but that didn't stop about 1,500 folks from lining up the downtown streets to watch the annual McFarland Christmas Parade.
McFarland Unified School District Trustee David G. Diaz was the emcee for the event and spoke highly of the parade's Grand Marshal Dr. Manbir Singh, who has practiced in the town for 30 years.
"He is a great doctor to a lot of people," Diaz said before the 6 p.m. parade kickoff. "He is well deserved to be the grand marshal."
Diaz said the McFarland Festival Committee, made up of members of the city of McFarland, MUSD and the McFarland Recreation and Parks District, puts the parade on every year. It has been doing it for about 40 years, he added.
The committee also puts together McFarland's Cinco De Mayo event and the annual 3rd of July festivities.
"It's a pleasure and very rewarding to serve the community of McFarland," Diaz said.
The parade started along Perkins Avenue and moved down Second Street, past Kern Avenue. That's where Diaz and other parade officials handed out trophies to the winners of various parade entry categories.
Winners included:
Religion Category: first place — Mission De Jesus of Delano
Secondary School Category: first place — Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy band; second place — The Learning Center
Elementary School/BRSA Sweepstakes: first place — Kern Avenue School in McFarland; second place — Pond Elementary School
Adult Civic category: first place — McFarland Lions Club; second place — Delano Mosquito Abatement District
