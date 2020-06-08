McFarland has been selected to be one of the 596 law enforcement agencies across the United States to receive a 2020 COPS Hiring Program Award, according to McFarland Community Development Director Maria Lara
The award will be funding seven law enforcement positions, for a total amount of $2,566,787. Additionally, the city requested a waiver of the local match requirement and it was granted. Therefore, these positions are 100 percent funded by the grant, Lara said.
The COPS Hiring Program is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing by providing direct funding for the hiring of career law enforcement officers. Overall, the COPS Office received nearly 1,100 applications requesting more than 4,000 law enforcement positions.
In total, 2,732 officer positions were funded with a total amount of nearly $394 million.
In a changing economic climate, COPS Hiring Program funding will help McFarland maintain sufficient sworn personnel levels to promote safety and reduce gang violence in the community, Lara maintained.
"Congratulations to McFarland Police Department and residents. Thank you for your continue support and commitment to McFarland," she said.
