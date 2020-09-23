McFarland police filed criminal charges recently against a teen boy they say was speeding through town in an off-road motorcycle and later crashed into a parked police vehicle.
On Sept. 11 at 7:15 p.m., McFarland police officers say they observed an off-road motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of West Perkins and 5th Street. The off-road motorcycle was occupied by a solo male driver not wearing a helmet. McFarland Police Department officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle, however the driver failed to yield, according to police.
Officers did not initiate a vehicle pursuit, but continued to follow the motorcycle through various streets throughout the city. Officers said the motorcycle was seen continuing to commit numerous traffic violations, creating a danger to other motorists and citizens in the community.
McFarland police officers followed the motorcycle to a residential area near Perkins Ave and 9th Street, where the motorcycle started to slow, according to officials. Officers stopped on the roadway to observe if the motorcycle driver was going to proceed to a residence. Instead, the motorcycle turned around on the roadway and drove directly toward the stopped occupied police vehicles. Officers said the motorcyclist drove past the first stopped McFarland police vehicle and then collided into the front passenger side of the second marked police vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was immediately ejected off the motorcycle and landed on the roadway, police said.
The driver of the motorcycle was found to be a 17-year-old boy, according to officers. He was provided immediate medical attention by police, Kern County Firefighters and Delano Ambulance medical personnel. He was later airlifted to Kern County Medical Center for medical treatment.
A criminal complaint has been forwarded by the McFarland Police Department to the Kern County District Attorney's Office for several felony and misdemeanor traffic violations, including driving under the influence of alcohol.
The California Highway Patrol responded to the accident location and conducted the traffic accident investigation. The traffic collision is still under investigation.
(0) comments
