McFarland police host Easter drive-thru for local families

On Saturday, March 20, the new McFarland Police Chief Kenny Williams hosted a community Easter basket drive-thru event for local families.
More than 500 baskets were given to children. Williams wasted no time bringing together the McFarland Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, McFarland Recreation and Park District, McFarland City Council and others to create Easter baskets and food boxes for local needy families.
McFarland City Manager Maria Lara said, “The hard work and dedication of our community organizations and volunteers made this event a success and make a big impact in our community, and we are forever grateful. Happy Easter!"
McFarland City Councilman Saul Ayon added, “McFarland finally has a chief that’s focused on building community trust."
Williams served with the Kern County Sheriff's Office for 30 years, retiring as commander. He became McFarland’s new top cop in February.
