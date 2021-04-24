McFarland police chief shares vision with school district board

On Tuesday, April 13, McFarland Police Chief Kenny Williams shared his vision for the direction of the McFarland Police Department at the McFarland Unified School District’s monthly school board meeting.
During his remarks, Chief Williams discussed the department’s plans to continue its efforts to enhance the safety of the city of McFarland, while emphasizing the department's need to maintain unquestionable ethics, stability, community collaboration, a positive departmental image, while demonstrating compassion and respect for the community.
Chief Williams expressed his commitment to cultivating a departmental culture that is focused on service and that respects the dignity of everyone they serve.
