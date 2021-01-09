In a usual year, the McFarland Police Department takes children shopping for Christmas and offered holiday gift assistance for needy families in McFarland.
This year, the police teamed up with the McFarland Chamber of Commerce, CrossPointe Baptist Church and Family Life Worship Center to deliver Christmas presents, food boxes, food vouchers and baskets to a few McFarland families.
McFarland Mayor Pro Tem Maria Perez and City Councilman Eric Rodriguez joined the police officers to make these home deliveries.
Santa’s helpers from the police department, local businesses and the community worked hard to fulfill kids' wishes.
