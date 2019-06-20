Hundreds of players, parents and friends showed up Friday night as McFarland Parks and Recreation District had its opening ceremonies.
Natalie Cantu got things going by singing the national anthem, and the McFarland Middle School Cadet Corps, made up of Cesar Velasquez, Autumn Campos and Christian Oropeza, were also on hand to present the colors.
Jeff Nickell, recreation director, and Josie Hernandez, program director, were in charge of the festivities. John Wenger threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and Tommy Soto was the master of ceremonies.
Parents paid $45 for their child to play either baseball, softball or T-ball for the season. The first few games were also played on Friday.
