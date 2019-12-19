The McFarland Lions Club has donated 26 $75 food vouchers for families in-need, which are redeemable at Mi Rancho Market in McFarland.
Lori Schultz, director of alternative options/child welfare and attendance for San Joaquin High School, McFarland Independent School and Adult Education, said five students will be selected from each school.
Students will be selected by McFarland Unified School District officials and will be determined by a process mostly focused on financial need, among other factors.
Vouchers were hand delivered to the families on Wednesday. Mi Rancho Market is located at 400 W. Perkins Ave. in McFarland.
