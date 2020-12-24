At McFarland Unified School District’s Dec. 15 school board meeting, the district recognized the McFarland Lions Club for their ongoing support of McFarland schools.
At the same meeting, the board of trustees accepted the Lions Club donation of thirty $200 grocery gift certificates that McFarland Schools will be distributing to needy families on behalf of the Lions Club.
MUSD Board President Jim Beltran expressed the district’s gratitude to the club for their generosity and consistent support of the McFarland school community.
“The McFarland Lions Club members recognized the need of families," club President Isaac Garza said. "The lion members reached out to MUSD to identify 30 families with the most need to donate the $200 grocery gift certificates from our local supermarket.”
“The goal of McFarland Lions Club is to help and serve our community, especially the children," Garza added, "while at the same time supporting our local businesses during this pandemic.”
The McFarland Lions Club, with its 32 members, is part of the Lions Club International that proudly promotes leading by example. Established in 1945, the McFarland Lions continue to donate time and monies raised through its monthly tri-tip barbecues and annual fireworks booth to fund projects that serve the students and families of McFarland.
The civic work of the McFarland Lions includes:
• Funding scholarships to McFarland High School seniors
• Providing access to eye exams and glasses for students with visual impairments
• Cooking and serving meals to honor Veterans in the community
• Youth leadership development through the Lions Club’s youth organization, the McFarland LEOs
• Support of local events such as Christmas Toy Drives, Halloween Candy Parade and Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive for kids.
