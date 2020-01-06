The McFarland Lions Club, established in 1945 and currently with a membership of 32 Lions, continues the tradition of service to community members and those in need.
At its first meeting of the year on Jan. 2, the club reviewed activities for the prior month and made plans for 2020. In keeping with the spirit of the season in December, the Lions were very active.
The McFarland Lions donated $1,950 in food vouchers redeemable at Mi Rancho Market to 26 families within the McFarland Unified School District. In addition, they helped distribute food from the food bank at the Family Life Worship Center.
The McFarland Lions also volunteered for the fourth year, serving coffee and hot cocoa at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin to families and others participating in Wreaths Across America.
The LEOs, the local Lions youth group, participated by hand delivering wreaths to family members who were joined by other volunteers in laying a holiday wreath at every headstone to honor veterans. To celebrate the holidays, both the Lions and the LEOs sent a team to Pasadena to help build the Lions International Rose Bowl Parade float and they participated in the local McFarland Christmas Parade.
The club continues to collect used eyeglasses and pull tabs from canned drinks. The pull tabs support the Ronald McDonald House in Bakersfield.
Those interested in finding out more about being a Lion and leading by example to improve the world through kindness and caring are invited to call President Lion Marco Martinez at 661 428-9090.
