McFarland Junior High School welcomes back eighth graders to campus

On April 6, McFarland Junior High School welcomed eighth-grade students back on campus in small groups.
The McFarland Unified School District started bringing back students in grades four, five and six in small groups on April 12, said Brian Bell, assistant superintendent of MUSD.
So far, the district has set a tentative date set for high school seniors to return to McFarland High School on May 3 in small student groups for in-person instruction.
Last month, the district opened its doors to some students in the community, Superintendent Aaron Resendez said.
On March 8, McFarland Unified teachers, administrators and staff welcomed its first students back to schools for in-person instruction. MUSD previously had groups in-person receiving specialized instruction. However, March 8 marked the district’s move to have actual grade levels back in school.
The district began with the lower grades (TK, kinder and first grade) while expecting to add additional grade levels as it was safe to do so and in collaboration with Kern County Public Health officials.
McFarland High School practices for spring sports also started up, with games to come soon.
