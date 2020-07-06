McFarland Junior High School graduated 246 eighth graders on June 30 during an in-person ceremony at the McFarland High School Early College football stadium.
Each student was able to bring two guests due to the COVID-19 global pandemic restrictions instituted by the McFarland Unified School District, said Adan Robles, principal at the junior high school.
"We know that not everything in life comes easy for everyone and that every milestone accomplished, is worthy of a celebration," the principal said. "Here in McFarland, we want to honor our graduating eighth grade class who despite facing unusual hardships and difficulties, have persevered and accomplished a significant milestone in their lives."
Robles welcomed students, their family and friends at the start of the graduation ceremony.
Salutatorians Hannah Diaz and Ansony Granados both spoke of COVID-19 challenges they overcame, whether on the athletic court or the classroom. Their message was "We are in this together," along with their trip to nearby McFarland High School/Early College.
Valedictorian Jose Vasquez addressed the audience, also lauding his classmates and speaking of trials and tribulations.
Vice principal Matt Grijalva then provided a closing message and pronounced the class of 2020 officially graduates.
