A teacher at McFarland High School has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of a student, according to the school district.
In a letter posted to the McFarland Unified School District Website, Superintendent Aaron Resendez said Elvia Gonzalez was arrested Saturday on suspicion of alleged sexual abuse, after a student showed a principal incriminating, inappropriate content on his cell phone.
“The district immediately implemented its mandated reporting protocol, contacted the parents, and notified the McFarland Police,” Resendez wrote in the letter.
Gonzalez has been placed on administrative leave and removed from contact with students, the letter said.
“Sadly, this case has been particularly devastating to me since the accused teacher is a relative of mine and others within the McFarland educational community,” Resendez wrote.
He said he had directed the district’s legal counsel to assume the lead role in conducting an independent investigation.
Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the McFarland Police Department at 792-2121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.