McFarland High shows off career technical education options offered to students

Creating and marketing T-shirts, McFarland Early College High School has a class for that. TIG welding, the Cougars have a class for that too. Recording and editing podcasts, you guessed it, McFarland Early College High School has a class for that too.
Recently, McFarland Superintendent Aaron Resendez and McFarland High School Principal Dario Diaz spent the morning providing Dr. Jasmeet Bains a tour of the career technical education options offered at the high school.
Bains — a family doctor and candidate for the Assembly District 35 seat (formerly the 32nd District) — received a first-hand look at students pursuing their passions and preparing for their futures.
McFarland’s Early College opportunities began in partnership with Bakersfield College in 2019 with its first class of freshmen and allows students the opportunity to earn 12 to 60 college units that count toward career technical certificates, general education certificates and/or associate degrees.
“The McFarland community has done a fantastic job creating a hands-on environment where students can experience a variety of career technical options that prepares them for college, career and beyond,” Bains said. “McFarland’s facilities are among the best I have experienced, and it was an honor to see so many students pursuing their passions under the guidance of such a dedicated staff and community.”
Resendez and Diaz showed off the Cougars’ state-of-the-art remodeled welding shop, where students starting in the ninth grade have the opportunity to learn everything about TIG welds and other techniques.
In addition to the welding pathway, Bains also toured the screen printing shop, part of the business pathway. The business pathway allows students to design, create, market and ship a product. The welding and business pathways are two of eight pathways that make up the early college opportunities McFarland Unified and Bakersfield College have together in a joint partnership.
Bains also received a tour of the Cougars’ award-winning robotics program, led by David Cisneros. Cisneros showed off a few of the robots designed by the Cougars, including the robot built by seniors Harvey Gonzalez, Eliza Cardenas, Saul Gonzalez and Daniel Garcia. The quartet competed in the 2022 VEX Robotics Southern California State competition on March 12 in San Diego.
McFarland High School’s multimedia program also had its moment to impress Bains. The multimedia program offers students the chance to produce the school’s yearbook, edit videos, create video and audio podcasts, and learn other digital media-related skills.
“We welcome the opportunity to show the larger Kern County community what makes McFarland Unified School District so unique and special,” Resendez said. “I want to thank Dr. Bains for taking the time to see how we prepare students to lead McFarland and Kern County in a variety of industries, careers and life.
