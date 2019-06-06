For McFarland High School, a lot will be different with its incoming freshman class and Early College curriculum partnership with Bakersfield College starting this August.
The logo of that future was the backdrop for the May 30 graduation, which has 200 seniors receive diplomas in front of a packed crowd of family and friends at McFarland High School Stadium.
The soon-to-be graduates made an almost lap around the stadium track and sat down in their chairs. Meanwhile, district officials, including McFarland Unified School District Board of Trustee President Jim Beltran and high school administrators, stood on the stage.
Senior Alma H. Castro Gonzalez greeted everyone.
"Our graduation finalizes our chapter at McFarland High School."
"We've had amazing teachers, coaches, faculty members," she said. "We are now headed to the real world." She spoke of fellow students attending UC or Cal State campuses, community colleges and tech careers, and lauded those heading straight to the job market.
"We need to take time to reflect how high school prepared us to overcome any obstacles we will face," Castro Gonzalez said. She also mentioned the small school's girls basketball team that reached the state finals in Sacramento against a powerhouse team from Oakland.
"We can accomplish anything we desire."
She ended her welcome with, "Once a Cougar, always a Cougar," referring to the school mascot.
District Vice President of Academics Justin M. Derrick broke down the fact that nearly 80 percent of the seniors would be continuing college.
"Our students received 107 scholarships totaling $171,211," Derrick said. "Keep running the race, accomplish the goals you set for yourself."
McFarland Principal Brian Bell reminded those in the crowd about the school's new higher education focus starting this fall.
Back in February, McFarland United School District partnered with Bakersfield College to offer an Early College program to all students beginning with 281 eighth graders heading to high school.
While many other schools offer dual-enrollment college classes, most are for advanced placement students only. The idea of Early College isn’t new, however, in most cases programs exist in specialized charter schools and/or are reserved for only the highest achieving students.
At McFarland, all students will complete a minimum of 12 college credits during their high school career and up to an associate of arts degree, whether they are AP student or not, MUSD Superintendent Aaron Resendez said. With the support of both high school and BC staff, all students will take dual-enrollment courses.
The McFarland Early College program will offer nine different pathways:
- Associates Degree for Transfer Pathway (60 units)
- General Education Certificates Pathway (30 units)
- Agriculture Business Pathway (12 units)
- Photography Pathway (12 units)
- Computer Studies (IT) Pathway (12 units)
- Business Pathway (12 units)
- Education Pathway (12 units)
- Welding Pathway (12 units)
- Individual Drawing Pathway (12 units)
The McFarland High School program was designed by a collaborative team from MUSD and Bakersfield College, led by Bell, who worked to adapt the key elements of a comprehensive high school, to those of the community college system, to serve all students, Resendez said.
The class of 2019 will be especially significant to Bell because he was promoted to principal when the seniors were freshmen.
"You guys are my first graduating class," he told them. "What will you do to change society.:
He offered up some challenges:
"Everyday, become a better version of yourself. Because of the available technology, take it to the next level. Because of your unique 'fingerprint' leave imprint that no one else in the world can do," he said.
Co-Valedictorians Mireya Martinez and Roman Diaz provided speeches to their classmates and those in the stands.
Diaz thanked his parents, and all parents in the audience, for helping students get to this point in their lives.
"My parents and I didn't always see eye-to-eye," he said. "But you always believed in me, and I thank you for that."
Martinez spoke of how technology and social media has shaped their lives.
"We are the generating that was literally born with a cell phone in our hands," Martinez said. "You are the driving force of a better tomorrow."
"We all have influence, like it or not," she said. "This influence drives change and the possibilities are endless."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.