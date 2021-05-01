McFarland High School ag program awarded $75,000 grant

The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s California Farm to School Incubator Grant Program recently released a competitive grant to support innovative local and regional farm to school projects.
CDFA was looking to support programs that promote innovation in nutrition education, sustainable production and procurement, and high-quality student experience.
The stated goal of the CDFA grant included better health and wellbeing, a healthier planet, ensuring thriving communities in the state, ensuring connections between farmers and the consuming public, and ensuring that a diverse set of agriculture entities are thriving.
Then on April 15, McFarland USD received notice that it had been awarded nearly $75,000 by the California Department Food and Agriculture Inspection Services Division’s office of “Farm to Fork” to fund the McFarland High School ag program’s plans to further expand the work at the district’s Crop Science Field Lab.
The grant monies will provide resources to support the costs associated with the acquisition of equipment to roast almonds, equipment to bag and seal almonds, together with the supplies to grow/process additional crops such as blueberries, raspberries, and cucumbers.
McFarland Unified School District’s ag science program maintains a 79-acre crop science field lab with a commercially producing almond orchard.
The first high school program of its kind in the state of California, MUSD’s crop science field lab allows McFarland’s ag students to learn the science of crop production, soil development and irrigation in a real-world environment.
