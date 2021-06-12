McFarland High graduates set numerous records for school

The Class of 2021 at McFarland High School set a number of records this year. Here is a look at some of the statistics:
Record set by 2021 class
• All-time record with 41 students qualifying to receive the Golden State Seal Merit Diplomas.
• All-time record of 69 students that qualified to receive the State Seal of Biliteracy.
• All-time record of having a valedictorian with a GPA of 4.64.
• All-time record of having salutatorians with GPAs of 4.60.
• First graduating class to have been able to stay home for the entire senior year, have their detentions waived and be accepted into universities without the SAT.
• All-time record highs have been set by students taking dual enrollment courses and concurrent enrollment courses. Never in the history of McFarland High have students taken 13 BC classes, yet this class had several students who excelled in 13 BC courses. Many other students took six, seven, eight, nine and beyond 10 BC courses while attending MHS even though they were not really taking part in the early college experience since the first early college class had barely wrapped up their sophomore year. These students have easily already completed one year of college or more.
• Thanks to GEO, this class is the first class to have each graduate receive a $1,000 check or scholarship. Do the math and this is an all-time record for scholarships that are going out to students. One student also received a $40,000 Edison Scholarship and the $25,000 California Table Grape Scholarship. In addition to this, many other students received noteworthy scholarships.
• 22 students reported that they received university grants, which are issued by the university for outstanding GPAs. The amount totals $143,324.
Class of 2021 after high school
• In spite of distance learning, this class still managed to have four students who were accepted and who will attend UCLA. Another student is on his way to UC Berkeley while other students will attend UC Santa Barbara, UC Davis, UC Santa Cruz, UC Merced, Cal Poly SLO, Fresno State and 22 other seniors will attend CSUB (50 students committed to attend four-year universities).
• 67 additional seniors have committed to attend Bakersfield College, COS, Cuesta and other community colleges.
• 11 students will go to trade schools to be mechanics, barbers, cosmetologists, nursing assistants, and one student will attend California Aeronautical University to become a pilot.
College bound: 64 percent of the 2021 class has made a commitment to continue pursuing their education at a high level.
Military: 6 percent of the 2021 class has enlisted with the armed forces (Marines and Army).
Workforce: 30 percent of the graduating class is entering the workforce.
