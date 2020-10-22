McFarland High School’s cross country program is greatly appreciative of the generosity of Bakersfield’s East Rotary Club, which donated $2,000 toward supplying new shoes for the McFarland High School runners.
During the Oct. 13 meeting of the McFarland Unified School District board of trustees, Rotarian Quon Louey, executive director of Telehealth Docs and a longtime admirer of McFarland’s athletic legacy, together with a small delegation representing the Bakersfield East Rotary Club, presented a check to the McFarland High School runners, coaches and community.
Longtime cross country coach Amador Ayon expressed his appreciation to the Rotary Club, stating, "I hope that we can establish an enduring relationship that will benefit our community’s most valuable asset: our great students."
The MHS cross country coaches expect to use this substantial contribution as an opportunity to stress to athletes that McFarland continues to be a greatly admired and respected name in sports.
Legendary cross country coach Jim White was in attendance for the presentation of the donation, together with alumni runners David and Danny Diaz.
David Diaz, who serves on the McFarland Unified School District board of trustees, thanked Quon Louey and the Rotary Club for choosing to invest in the development of McFarland's scholars and athletes.
