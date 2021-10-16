McFarland High celebrates homecoming

McFarland High School celebrated homecoming the first week of October, beginning with a Monday rally to pump up the students and players. After all the games were played and the judging was completed, the juniors were the champions of the rally.
Monday was also the day of the staff vs. students volleyball game. The junior class were the victors, keeping the staff from continuing their 11-year winning streak.
Wednesday night was the powderpuff football game. The sophomore/senior team went against the freshmen/junior team. It was a hard-fought battle, but the freshmen/juniors were the winners of the game.
Throughout the week, the classes were all busy preparing their float for Friday’s parade. This year’s homecoming theme was “Cougar Studios," a play off of Universal Studios.
Each class decorated their float based on the movie or show they were assigned. Freshmen had “Despicable Me” and the adorable minions. The sophomore’s theme was “Jaws,” for juniors is was “Jurassic Park,” and the senior’s represented “The Simpsons.” They each performed a skit for the judges. After much deliberation, the float winners were the juniors.
The homecoming football game was Oct. 8 against Taft High School, a 42-0 loss. Although is wasn't the outcome they would have liked, the enthusiasm from the crowd, the roar of the motorcycles, and the effort displayed by the players throughout the game made the night a success.
Earlier in the week, students voted Manny Munoz and Velores Munoz as Mr. and Mrs. Cougar.
Crowned as king was Ansony Granados, a member of the boys cross country team, who plans to attend Bakersfield College then transfer to Fresno State. He then crowned his queen, Marissa Chavez, a cheerleader and member of the varsity volleyball team, who plans to attend a UC school in Southern California and study law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.