The McFarland High School Cougar class of 2020 graduated July 1 at the campus' stadium.
The hour long ceremony started with a welcome by senior Esteffania Castillo.
"High school has truly been a huge journey in our lives," Castillo said. "It was the place we found close friendships, made many memories and taught us many lessons. High school was an unforgettable place, from our freshman year to this year, we grew as individuals and grew as a class together.
"So fellow graduates, wherever life takes you, make great risks, and live your life to the fullest," she added.
Justin Derrick, principal of McFarland High School Early College, congratulated the senior class of 2020 on behalf of the McFarland Unified School District leadership and staff.
"We have the gift of life where we can choose to put ourselves in a direction to achieve these dreams. Every night ends and another day begins. The question is, what will you choose to do in the time you aren’t dreaming," Derrick said. "Leave the dreams as a fairy tale when you sleep or make them your own reality. Success does not come without struggle, but the journey is the best part. Work hard and don’t make excuses for failures. Use those shortfalls as opportunities to learn, evolve and adjust your strategies. Dreams do come true. I am proof. I’m living mine right now as I speak."
Derrick urged students to use love in everything they do in their lives.
"There is simply too much hate in the world. We have grown accustomed to seeing evil. People trolling on the internet or attacking others for their beliefs. There is only one version of you, you are special in every way. It is our responsibility to help others to see their beauty as well," he added.
The first valedictorian for the class of 2020 was Raul Espinoza. He maintained a GPA of 4.56 (unweighted 4.53) throughout his four years — taking the most rigorous courses of study. He will be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he will major in mechanical engineering to become a mechanical or automotive engineer.
He is the son of Anna and Jose Espinoza.
"You have all been doing your best to tackle these unprecedented circumstances," Espinoza said "I know this year hasn’t been easy for anyone, so for that, I would like to acknowledge all the hard work you have done."
"When we first stepped onto this campus, none of us thought graduation would come fast enough. And finally, we went into senior year scared, again. We were scared of our futures! I certainly wasn’t ready for any of it, but as terrifying as it was, I can proudly say we finally made it," he said.
Salutatorian for the class of 2020 was Leticia Arreola. Arreola has maintained a GPA of 4.56 (unweighted 4.51) throughout her four years — also taking the most rigorous courses of study. She will also be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where she will major in architecture to become a residential architect and interior designer.
She is the daughter of Melecio Arreola and Maria Becerra.
School officials then continued a tradition of honoring the top achievers in the graduating class.
