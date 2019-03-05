The McFarland Lady Cougar Basketball team is one step closer to a state title with a win over San Diego's Serra High this past Saturday, 75-50.
The team won its third consecutive state playoff game after losing the Division IV Valley championship game to San Joaquin Memorial. The Lady Cougars seem to be on a roll as they have hosted multiple Southern California Division I schools and earned hard fought wins against them.
However, it was the last win against Serra High that showed off McFarland’s flat out dominance as it crushed the Conquistadors by 25 points. McFarland started off hot, playing a fast-tempo offense accompanied by a press-defense that would transition into a help-side zone.
This press would lead to multiple Serra turnovers, which would be followed by easy McFarland scores. It seemed like the Cougars couldn’t be stopped as they continued to create turnovers and started draining transition three-pointers, thanks to guards such as Emily Gonzalez and Neli Diaz.
This early scoring boom lead to an early 24-9 first quarter lead. The second quarter seemed like a completely different game, however, as Serra found its footing. The team began to hold the ball more, and even began forcing turnovers from the Lady Cougars.
Both teams were still scoring at a high capacity but Serra carefully chipped away at McFarland’s lead, shortening it to just six as the Cougars went to half leading 40-34. The second half started with uncertainty, as neither team would score for the opening two minutes.
It would be the Conquistadors who struck first, however, scoring four unanswered points to shrink the lead to just two. McFarland would not allow a complete comeback though, as Diaz would make a mid-range jumper to start the scoring off for the Lady Cougars.
Gonzalez would follow soon with another three-pointer and McFarland seemed to reclaim control of the game. The quarter played on, and McFarland slowly extended the lead to 12 by the end of the quarter. Most great teams play their best in the fourth quarter, and this held true for the Lady Cougars.
The team caught fire early on from a three-pointer from Gonzalez and ran from there. The majority of fourth quarter scoring would come from forward Shania Perry, as she would drain a three and mid-range jumper in a short span up, followed by multiple free throw attempts.
When all was said and done, McFarland had extended its lead to 25, winning 75-50.
One thing that remained constant throughout the game was the dominance of center Kathy Rodriguez. Her ability to grab rebounds against larger defenders is the perfect complement to McFarland's speedy guard play.
With this win, the Lady Cougars are now headed to the Division III state semi-finals and remain the only high school basketball team in the Delano-greater area to continue playing this late into the season.
