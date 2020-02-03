The McFarland High Lady Cougar basketball team righted itself on Friday night with a 71-27 thumping of Cesar E. Chavez High Lady Titans.
McFarland is 11-12 overall and 6-2 in South Sequoia League action. The team will face Shafter in an away game battle on Monday, then battle Taft at home on Wednesday.
The Chavez Lady Titans are 7-13 overall and 2-5 in league play. Chavez has a home contest against Arvin on Monday, and will head to Wasco to face the Lady Tigers on Wednesday.
