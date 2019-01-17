McFarland High School might not be a traditionally basketball-oriented school, but its girls basketball program has become a powerhouse for the mid-valley.
The team is currently 18-2 with its only defeats being an early season loss to Caruthers High School and a narrow loss to Sierra Pacific High School.
Despite the two losses, the team has an astounding nine wins of 25 points or more, and is still undefeated in South Sequoia League play with big wins over local rivals Cesar Chavez High and Robert F. Kennedy High.
The Cougars are led by coach Johnny Samaniego and run an offense filled with ball movement and motion heavy plays.
The team is also very adept in fast-break scoring, with junior point guard Angeline Gonzalez leading the charge. Alongside her are multiple seniors, in fellow guards Emily Gonzalez and Neli Diaz.
Its dominant bigs are also crucial parts of the team, with seniors Julie Hernandez and Kathy Rodriguez.
With six games left, the Lady Cougars' season is far from over. If it wins out, it will win a league championship in its first year in the South Sequoia.
As for postseason aspirations, the team is ranked eighth in the whole valley and second-highest in its division, only behind San Joaquin Memorial. Therefore, the possibility of a Valley Championship is not out of question for the breakout team.
