McFarland High School girls basketball capped off its season with an appearance in the California Interscholastic Federation Division III state championship. And even though the team would come up short, 51-35, the Lady Cougars fought hard against a very talented Oakland High School team.
On March 8, several charter busses filled with McFarland High fans set out for a five-hour trip to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. These fans were preparing to watch their local team play for its very first state championship in girls basketball.
This occasion was enough to have McFarland cancel classes so students could watch the game at home, where it was being broadcasted on Spectrum television, or in the arena.
The game started off very competitive, with Oakland scoring first on a three-point shot, but McFarland answered back with a layup from senior guard Neli Diaz, and a couple of free throws from senior center Kathy Rodriguez.
The first quarter acted as a trial for both teams as they kept it low scoring, trying to figure out how the other team ran their offense.
The quarter ended with Oakland leading 9-8, a close score for two very good defensive teams.
The second quarter showcased a lot more scoring for both teams, as both started to figure out how to contend with each other’s defense.
Oakland would take a double-possession lead over McFarland, and would hold it until halftime, leading 26-22.
The second half is where control of the game seemed to slip from the Lady Cougars.
Oakland’s depth on the bench began to show as its subbed out girls in platoons while McFarland's starters became winded and started to commit costly turnovers.
The Lady Cougars seemed like they couldn’t score at all as they were shutout the first four minutes of the quarter, until Diaz would hit a mid-range jumper to open it up.
McFarland began to catch fire after this score, but could not catch up to Oakland’s large lead.
Heading to the fourth, Oakland held a nine-point lead and things didn’t look too good for the Lady cougars.
Oakland’s defense caused more turnovers from McFarland and allowed the team to slowly build up its lead.
In the end, McFarland’s efforts were not enough to overcome a deeper and more-talented Oakland team, and the Lady Cougars would fall by a final score of 51-35.
Even though the team lost, this is still an unprecedented feat by a small team from the Central Valley.
A team coming from a school as small as McFarland with only 800 students, playing in a higher division and taking on a much larger powerhouse team from the Bay Area, is remarkable, to say the least. In fact, Oakland High has more than twice McFarland’s student population, with more than 2,000.
As far as its scheming, McFarland was out-played defensively as Oakland would utilize a full-court trap defense that McFarland couldn’t seem to break in the second half.
The Lady Cougars also played the majority of the game without Rodriguez after she picking up three fouls in the first five minutes of play. Then she picked up her fourth foul with less than a minute played in the third quarter.
Still, this McFarland team was truly a talented and special group of girls that put together years of training and bonding as a team on full display and competed at California’s highest level.
