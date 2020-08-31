The McFarland City Council recently took action to appoint Maria Lara as the city’s new, full-time, permanent, city manager.
With a new chief executive, the city wasted no time, working toward a pledge to forge even stronger cooperative relationships with McFarland’s two local agencies, McFarland Unified School District and the McFarland Recreation & Park District.
Within a few days of appointing Lara, the city managed to procure a donation of school supplies for McFarland’s elementary schools from a CalRecycle Beverage Container Recycling Grant.
The donation secured by the city will provide supplemental school supplies that schools will be able to provide to students in need.
