The annual McFarland High Cougars vs. Delano High Tigers boys and girls basketball games held at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles went smoothly, as the two programs split games.
Both games took place Friday with the boys playing at 1:20 p.m. and the girls tipping at 2:40 p.m. Not only did the student athletes get to play in one of the most illustrious stadiums in the NBA, but they also got to take a break from class.
The first game took place between Delano and McFarland’s boys teams. It started fast-paced and stayed that way with each team running the floor with constant fast breaks.
Early on, it became apparent who would do most of the scoring between the two teams. Delano’s guard Jerrick Alestre led the tempo and center Thomas Perez led the team in scoring. McFarland's offense wasn’t very similar; instead guards Marcos Ramirez and Marcus Oropeza led the way.
Instead of four quarters being played, the game consisted of two 25-minute halves.
At the end of the first half between the boys, Delano lead 34-25 and would only extend that lead. Early on in the half, the Tigers began scoring even more with fast breaks and great ball movement.
Eventually, the Tigers reached a 20-point lead, and by the end of the game, they won 72-45.
The leading scorers for the Cougars were Ramirez with 11 points and Oropeza with 21. Delano’s scoring leaders were big man Perez with 23 and Alestre with 25.
Though Delano controlled the first game, it was a different story for the girls. The Lady Tigers had to compete against the state runner-up McFarland Lady Cougars.
The Lady Tigers scored first, keeping up with McFarland early. But the Lady Cougars began to control the game's tempo and took over, in part to guard Angie Gonzalez’s great ball handling.
This game was played in two halves as well, and eventually McFarland extended the lead by double digits. The final score stood at 49-27.
The Delano boys' win got the team to 3-1 on the season, and with two wins the following Saturday, the Tigers are now 5-1 on the season.
The loss dropped McFarland's boys to 0-2, with the other loss coming against Tehachapi. The girl's game was actually a scrimmage between the two teams and did not count toward the teams' record.
